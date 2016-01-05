2016 Bowtech Archery: BTX and Fanatic 2.0

For 2016 Bowtech has introduced the BTX, a 31″ ATA bow. The bow comes with two cam options that translate to two draw length ranges, 25.5-28″ and 27-31″. It is rated at 333 FPS IBO for the shorter draw lengths and 350 FPS for the longer. The new cam features and all new Micro-Sync dial, allowing the archer to make micro-adjustments to cam timing without using a bow press or twisting the cables/strings.

Bowtech also has released a new target bow for 2016, the Fanatic 2.0, an upgrade to the previous Fanatic.



