2016 Hoyt Archery: Carbon Defiant, Carbon Spyder FX, Defiant and PowerMax

Hoyt has released a new series of carbon bows for 2106, the Carbon Defiant. The Carbon Spyder series gets an update with a 28″ ATA and long draw versions. There is also an aluminum version of the Defiant and the PowerMax series.
For their target series, Hoyt has introduced the new HyperEdge Elite.
