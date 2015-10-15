ARTitle41a
2016 Hoyt Archery: Carbon Defiant, Carbon Spyder FX, Defiant and PowerMax


Hoyt has released a new series of carbon bows for 2106, the Carbon Defiant.   The Carbon Spyder series gets an update with a 28″ ATA and long draw versions.  There is also an aluminum version of the Defiant and the PowerMax series.

For their target series, Hoyt has introduced the new HyperEdge Elite.

2016-Hoyt-Defiant-Carbon

2016-Hoyt-Defiant

2016-Hoyt-PowerMax

2016-Hoyt-HyperEdge-Elite

