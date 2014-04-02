Rage introduces 125 grain Hypodermic

Last year Rage introduced the solid-steel ferrule Hypodermic expandable broadhead in 100 grains and has now released the 125 grain version. Modeled after the very popular Rage broadhead, the Hypodermic brings more strength to the line by replacing the aluminum ferrule with the much stronger steel.

In my limited use of the original Rage broadheads, I found that the aluminum ferrule did have weakness and was prone to bending. I was also not a fan if the inserted leader blade. The Hypodermic, though untested by myself, appears to be a much better design. Also, the option of having a 125 grain head is very welcome option. Having the option of a higher FOC and a little more weight up front will benefit many setups.

See the full press release here: Rage Hypodermic 125 press release





