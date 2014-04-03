ARTitle41a
≡ Menu

GoPro footage of recurve practice from Vanessa Lee


 

Here is a video that Vanessa Lee posted on Facebook of her practice before the Arizona Cup.  The video is taken with a GoPro mounted on her head.  What makes this video really neat is the first shot.  Watch the bowstring very closely and you can see how much the string deforms right at the shot!  You can see it again on the last shot.

Good luck to everyone who is participating in the tournament this week!

Other posts you may enjoy: