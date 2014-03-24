Long range and trick shots by Cameron Hanes

Check out this video where Cameron takes a couple of 160 yard shots at balloons and nails them. Pretty impressive! Also try to figure out how he does the blindfold, no-look 20 yard shot.
Very impressive!
