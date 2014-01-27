ARTitle41a
Learning Archery New Article: Adjusting Bow Draw Weight


 

There is a new article up on LearningArchery.com about how to properly, and safely, adjust the draw weight of a compound bow.  This may seem like a simple thing, but many people either do not know how to do it or do not know how to do it properly.  Get to the basics with this article!

How to Adjust the Draw Weight on a Compound Bow, Safely

 

