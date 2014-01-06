2014 Bowtech Archery – RPM 360 and Carbon Overdrive

In addition to the Carbon Knight which was previously revealed, Bowtech has released the RPM 360 and the Carbon Overdrive.
2014 Bowtech Archery RPM 360
Features a new trapezoidal I-beam/forged aluminum riser, Bio-Shock dampers build into the riser and new N-fusion Center Pivot design.
IBO Speed: 360 FPS
Axle Length: 31″
Brace Height: 6”
Draw Length: 25” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: forged aluminum
Cam system: Binary OverDrive
Weight: 4.4 lbs.
Let-off: 80%
MSRP: $999
MAP: $949
2014 Bowtech Carbon Overdrive
Looks to be a carbon version of the very popular Destroyer! It is the same riser as the Carbon Knight, but with the flex guard and Destroyer style OverDrive cam system.
IBO Speed: 342 FPS
Axle Length: 31 1/2″
Brace Height: 6 1/2”
Draw Length: 24” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: hybrid carbon
Cam system: Binary OverDrive
Weight: 3.3 lbs.
Let-off: 80%
MSRP: $999
MAP: $949
2013/14 BowTech Archery Carbon Knight
IBO Speed: 330 FPS
Axle Length: 31″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 26.5” to 30.5”
Draw Weights: 40-70 lbs.
Riser: carbon reinforced polymer
Cam system: binary
Weight: 3.2 lbs.
Let-Off: 80%
MSRP: $699
2013/14 BowTech Archery Carbon Rose
The Bowtech Carbon Rose is a version of the Carbon Knight geared more towards women. With a slightly different cam that offers shorter draw lengths and draw weights, it also comes with purple highlights.
IBO Speed: 302 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 6.75”
Draw Length: 22.5” to 27”
Draw Weights: 30-60 lbs.
Riser: carbon reinforced polymer
Cam system: binary
Weight: 3.2 lbs.
Let-Off: 80%
MSRP: $699
Other posts you may enjoy:
- 2013 Bowtech Archery – Experience and LE Destroyer
- 2013 BowTech Archery Carbon Knight
- 2014 PSE Archery – Full Throttle (fastest bow!), Source, Premonition, Verge, more
- 2014 Hoyt Archery – Carbon Spyder, Faktor, Pro Edge Elite, Pro Comp Elite, Freestyle
- 2013 PSE Archery – Dream Season DNA, Hammer, Drive, Phenom, Prophecy, Sinister