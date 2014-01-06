2014 Bowtech Archery – RPM 360 and Carbon Overdrive

In addition to the Carbon Knight which was previously revealed, Bowtech has released the RPM 360 and the Carbon Overdrive.

2014 Bowtech Archery RPM 360

Features a new trapezoidal I-beam/forged aluminum riser, Bio-Shock dampers build into the riser and new N-fusion Center Pivot design.

IBO Speed: 360 FPS

Axle Length: 31″

Brace Height: 6”

Draw Length: 25” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: forged aluminum

Cam system: Binary OverDrive

Weight: 4.4 lbs.

Let-off: 80%

MSRP: $999

MAP: $949

2014 Bowtech Carbon Overdrive

Looks to be a carbon version of the very popular Destroyer! It is the same riser as the Carbon Knight, but with the flex guard and Destroyer style OverDrive cam system.

IBO Speed: 342 FPS

Axle Length: 31 1/2″

Brace Height: 6 1/2”

Draw Length: 24” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: hybrid carbon

Cam system: Binary OverDrive

Weight: 3.3 lbs.

Let-off: 80%

MSRP: $999

MAP: $949

2013/14 BowTech Archery Carbon Knight

IBO Speed: 330 FPS

Axle Length: 31″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 26.5” to 30.5”

Draw Weights: 40-70 lbs.

Riser: carbon reinforced polymer

Cam system: binary

Weight: 3.2 lbs.

Let-Off: 80%

MSRP: $699

2013/14 BowTech Archery Carbon Rose

The Bowtech Carbon Rose is a version of the Carbon Knight geared more towards women. With a slightly different cam that offers shorter draw lengths and draw weights, it also comes with purple highlights.

IBO Speed: 302 FPS

Axle Length: 30″

Brace Height: 6.75”

Draw Length: 22.5” to 27”

Draw Weights: 30-60 lbs.

Riser: carbon reinforced polymer

Cam system: binary

Weight: 3.2 lbs.

Let-Off: 80%

MSRP: $699



