2014 Mathews – Creed XS and Chill R

The new Mathews 2014 bows are out! For 2014 Mathews has taken two of last year’s bows and stretched one out while shortening the other. The Creed XS is shorter by two inches than the Creed and slightly slower. The new Chill R is two and half inches longer than it’s predecessor and rated at 9 FPS faster.

2014 Mathews Creed XS

IBO Speed: 321 FPS

Axle Length: 28″

Brace Height: 7 1/2”

Draw Length: 26” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: Solocam, Simplex Cam

Weight: 3.8 lbs.

Let-off: 80%

MSRP: $???

2014 Mathews Monster Chill R

IBO Speed: 342 FPS

Axle Length: 33″

Brace Height: 6 1/8”

Draw Length: 23” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid, Dyad AVS

Weight: 3.95 lbs.

Let-off: 80%

MSRP: $???





