2014 Bear Archery – Agenda 6/7, Venue, Anarchy HC, Rumor and more

Bear is one of the most well known names in archery history and they are mounting a strong comeback to the forefront of the market.

Last year Bear had good success with the Motive series and this year they are back with improvements and the new Agenda 6 and 7. With a new riser and integrated damping, the Agenda looks to be a great successor to the Motive and is sure to win many fans.

2014 Bear Archery Agenda 6

IBO Speed: 350 FPS

Axle Length: 32″

Brace Height: 6”

Draw Length: 25 1/2” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid H13

Weight: 3.9 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $899

2014 Bear Archery Agenda 7

IBO Speed: 340 FPS

Axle Length: 32″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 26 1/2” to 31”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid H13

Weight: 4.0 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $899

2014 Bear Archery Venue

IBO Speed: 330 FPS

Axle Length: 32 1/4″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 24” to 31”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid S13

Weight: 4.0 lbs.

Let-off: 80%

MSRP: $849

2014 Bear Anarchy HC

IBO Speed: 330 FPS

Axle Length: 35 1/2″

Brace Height: 7 1/4”

Draw Length: 26 1/2” to 31 1/2”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid

Weight: 4.0 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $899

2014 Bear Rumor

IBO Speed: 300 FPS

Axle Length: 30 1/4″

Brace Height: 6 1/2”

Draw Length: 23 1/2” to 27”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid

Weight: 3.6 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $899

