2014 Bear Archery – Agenda 6/7, Venue, Anarchy HC, Rumor and more


 

Bear is one of the most well known names in archery history and they are mounting a strong comeback to the forefront of the market.

Last year Bear had good success with the Motive series and this year they are back with improvements and the new Agenda 6 and 7.  With a new riser and integrated damping, the Agenda looks to be a great successor to the Motive and is sure to win many fans.

2014 Bear Archery Agenda 6 2014 Bear Agenda 6

IBO Speed: 350 FPS
Axle Length: 32″
Brace Height: 6”
Draw Length: 25 1/2” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid H13
Weight: 3.9 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $899

 

2014 Bear Archery Agenda 72014 Bear Agenda 7

IBO Speed: 340 FPS
Axle Length: 32″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 26 1/2” to 31”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid H13
Weight: 4.0 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $899

 

 

2014 Bear Archery 2014 Bear VenueVenue

IBO Speed: 330 FPS
Axle Length: 32 1/4″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 24” to 31”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid S13
Weight: 4.0 lbs.
Let-off: 80%
MSRP: $849

 

2014 Bear Anarchy HC2014 Bear Anarchy HC

IBO Speed: 330 FPS
Axle Length: 35 1/2″
Brace Height: 7 1/4”
Draw Length: 26 1/2” to 31 1/2”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid
Weight: 4.0 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $899

 

 

2014 Bear Rumor2014 Bear Rumor

IBO Speed: 300 FPS
Axle Length: 30 1/4″
Brace Height: 6 1/2”
Draw Length: 23 1/2” to 27”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid
Weight: 3.6 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $899

 

Continue reading about the Bear Effect, Authority, Attitude, Finesse and Apprentice 3 —>

 

