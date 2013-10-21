2014 PSE Archery – Full Throttle (fastest bow!), Source, Premonition, Verge, more

As usual, for 2014 PSE is pushing the speed limits again with the all new Full Throttle bow that clocks in at 370 FPS. They have also introduced several other new bows including the Source, Premonition and Verge.
2014 PSE Archery Full Throttle
IBO Speed: 362-370 FPS
Axle Length: 33 1/4″
Brace Height: 5 1/4”
Draw Length: 26 1/2” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid FT-Full Throttle
Weight: 4.1 lbs.
Let-off: 70%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE DNA SP
IBO Speed: 337-345 FPS
Axle Length: 31 1/4″
Brace Height: 6”
Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid CC-Core
Weight: 3.8 lbs.
Let-off: 70%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Archery Source
IBO Speed: 327-335 FPS
Axle Length: 33″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 26” to 31 1/2”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid SC Source
Weight: 4.3 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Premonition
IBO Speed: 336-344 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 6 1/4”
Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid SC Source
Weight: 3.9 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Verge/Verge Stilettto
IBO Speed: 299-300 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 6 1/2”
Draw Length: 22” to 27”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid MD-Mini Drive
Weight: 3.5 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Freak SP
IBO Speed: 346-354 FPS
Axle Length: 38″
Brace Height: 7 1/8”
Draw Length: 27 1/2” to 33”
Peak Draw Weights: 60, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid EV Evohybrid
Weight: 4.3 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Drive LT
IBO Speed: 328-336 FPS
Axle Length: 31 ”
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 25 1/2” to 31”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid DC Drive
Weight: 4.3 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Phenom SD
IBO Speed: 308-316 FPS
Axle Length: 36″
Brace Height: 6 1/2”
Draw Length: 23” to 28 1/2”
Peak Draw Weights: 29, 40, 50, 60 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid ME-Mini Evo
Weight: 4.0 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Bow Madness XP
IBO Speed: 327-335 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 6 1/2”
Draw Length: 25” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: Single Cam
Weight: 3.9 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Momentum
IBO Speed: 322-330 FPS
Axle Length: 31 1/2″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 26” to 31”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: Single Cam
Weight: 4.2 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Surge
IBO Speed: 312-320 FPS
Axle Length: 32 1/2 ‘
Brace Height: 7 1/4”
Draw Length: 19 1/2” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: Single Cam
Weight: 4.3 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Vision
IBO Speed: 298-306 FPS
Axle Length: 33″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 12” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid VS
Weight: 4.2 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Fever
IBO Speed: 296-304 FPS
Axle Length: 32″
Brace Height: 6 3/8”
Draw Length: 11 1/2″ to 29”
Peak Draw Weights: 29, 40, 50, 60 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: hybrid VS
Weight: 3.6 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Fever One
IBO Speed: 304-312 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 18 1/2″ to 29”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: Single cam
Weight: 3.7 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Elation
IBO Speed: NA FPS
Axle Length: 32″
Brace Height: 6 ”
Draw Length: up to 30″
Peak Draw Weights: 29, 40 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: hybrid MZ
Weight: 3.3 lbs.
Let-off: NA
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Mini-Burner XT
IBO Speed: 268-276 FPS
Axle Length: 26 1/2″
Brace Height: 7 1/8”
Draw Length: 11″ to 28”
Peak Draw Weights: 20, 29, 40, 50 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: hybrid VS
Weight: 3.3 lbs.
Let-off: 70%
MSRP: $???
2014 PSE Tidal Wave (bowfishing)
IBO Speed: NA
Axle Length: 32″
Brace Height: 6 ”
Draw Length: up to 30″
Peak Draw Weights: 40 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: hybrid MZ
Weight: 3.3 lbs.
Let-off: NA
MSRP: $???
