2014 PSE Archery – Full Throttle (fastest bow!), Source, Premonition, Verge, more


 

As usual, for 2014 PSE is pushing the speed limits again with the all new Full Throttle bow that clocks in at 370 FPS.  They have also introduced several other new bows including the Source, Premonition and Verge.

Full information and pictures on the way!

2014 PSE Archery Full Throttle2014 PSE Full Throttle

IBO Speed: 362-370 FPS
Axle Length: 33 1/4″
Brace Height: 5 1/4”
Draw Length: 26 1/2” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid FT-Full Throttle
Weight: 4.1 lbs.
Let-off: 70%
MSRP: $???

 

 

 

 

2014 PSE DNA SP2014 PSE DNA SP

IBO Speed: 337-345 FPS
Axle Length: 31 1/4″
Brace Height: 6”
Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid CC-Core
Weight: 3.8 lbs.
Let-off: 70%
MSRP: $???

 

 

 

 

2014 PSE Archery Source2014 PSE Source

IBO Speed: 327-335 FPS
Axle Length: 33″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 26” to 31 1/2”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid SC Source
Weight: 4.3 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

 

 

 

 

2014 PSE Premonition

IBO Speed: 336-344 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 6 1/4”
Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid SC Source
Weight: 3.9 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Verge/Verge Stilettto

IBO Speed: 299-300 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 6 1/2”
Draw Length: 22” to 27”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid MD-Mini Drive
Weight: 3.5 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Freak SP

IBO Speed: 346-354 FPS
Axle Length: 38″
Brace Height: 7 1/8”
Draw Length: 27 1/2” to 33”
Peak Draw Weights: 60, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid EV Evohybrid
Weight: 4.3 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

 

2014 PSE Drive LT

IBO Speed: 328-336 FPS
Axle Length: 31 ”
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 25 1/2” to 31”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid DC Drive
Weight: 4.3 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Phenom SD

IBO Speed: 308-316 FPS
Axle Length: 36″
Brace Height: 6 1/2”
Draw Length: 23” to 28 1/2”
Peak Draw Weights: 29, 40, 50, 60 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid ME-Mini Evo
Weight: 4.0 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Bow Madness XP

IBO Speed: 327-335 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 6 1/2”
Draw Length: 25” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: Single Cam
Weight: 3.9 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Momentum

IBO Speed: 322-330 FPS
Axle Length: 31 1/2″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 26” to 31”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: Single Cam
Weight: 4.2 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Surge

IBO Speed: 312-320 FPS
Axle Length: 32 1/2 ‘
Brace Height: 7 1/4”
Draw Length: 19 1/2” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: Single Cam
Weight: 4.3 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Vision

IBO Speed: 298-306 FPS
Axle Length: 33″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 12” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid VS
Weight: 4.2 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

 

2014 PSE Fever

IBO Speed: 296-304 FPS
Axle Length: 32″
Brace Height: 6 3/8”
Draw Length: 11 1/2″ to 29”
Peak Draw Weights: 29, 40, 50, 60 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: hybrid VS
Weight: 3.6 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Fever One

IBO Speed: 304-312 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 18 1/2″ to 29”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: Single cam
Weight: 3.7 lbs.
Let-off: 75%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Elation

IBO Speed: NA FPS
Axle Length: 32″
Brace Height: 6 ”
Draw Length: up to 30″
Peak Draw Weights: 29, 40 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: hybrid MZ
Weight: 3.3 lbs.
Let-off: NA
MSRP: $???

 

 

2014 PSE Mini-Burner XT

IBO Speed: 268-276 FPS
Axle Length: 26 1/2″
Brace Height: 7 1/8”
Draw Length: 11″ to 28”
Peak Draw Weights: 20, 29, 40, 50 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: hybrid VS
Weight: 3.3 lbs.
Let-off: 70%
MSRP: $???

 

2014 PSE Tidal Wave (bowfishing)

IBO Speed: NA
Axle Length: 32″
Brace Height: 6 ”
Draw Length: up to 30″
Peak Draw Weights: 40 lbs.
Riser: aluminum
Cam system: hybrid MZ
Weight: 3.3 lbs.
Let-off: NA
MSRP: $???

 

