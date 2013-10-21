2014 PSE Archery – Full Throttle (fastest bow!), Source, Premonition, Verge, more

As usual, for 2014 PSE is pushing the speed limits again with the all new Full Throttle bow that clocks in at 370 FPS. They have also introduced several other new bows including the Source, Premonition and Verge.

Full information and pictures on the way!

2014 PSE Archery Full Throttle

IBO Speed: 362-370 FPS

Axle Length: 33 1/4″

Brace Height: 5 1/4”

Draw Length: 26 1/2” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid FT-Full Throttle

Weight: 4.1 lbs.

Let-off: 70%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE DNA SP

IBO Speed: 337-345 FPS

Axle Length: 31 1/4″

Brace Height: 6”

Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid CC-Core

Weight: 3.8 lbs.

Let-off: 70%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Archery Source

IBO Speed: 327-335 FPS

Axle Length: 33″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 26” to 31 1/2”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid SC Source

Weight: 4.3 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Premonition

IBO Speed: 336-344 FPS

Axle Length: 30″

Brace Height: 6 1/4”

Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid SC Source

Weight: 3.9 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Verge/Verge Stilettto

IBO Speed: 299-300 FPS

Axle Length: 30″

Brace Height: 6 1/2”

Draw Length: 22” to 27”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid MD-Mini Drive

Weight: 3.5 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Freak SP

IBO Speed: 346-354 FPS

Axle Length: 38″

Brace Height: 7 1/8”

Draw Length: 27 1/2” to 33”

Peak Draw Weights: 60, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid EV Evohybrid

Weight: 4.3 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Drive LT

IBO Speed: 328-336 FPS

Axle Length: 31 ”

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 25 1/2” to 31”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid DC Drive

Weight: 4.3 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Phenom SD

IBO Speed: 308-316 FPS

Axle Length: 36″

Brace Height: 6 1/2”

Draw Length: 23” to 28 1/2”

Peak Draw Weights: 29, 40, 50, 60 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid ME-Mini Evo

Weight: 4.0 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Bow Madness XP

IBO Speed: 327-335 FPS

Axle Length: 30″

Brace Height: 6 1/2”

Draw Length: 25” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: Single Cam

Weight: 3.9 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Momentum

IBO Speed: 322-330 FPS

Axle Length: 31 1/2″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 26” to 31”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: Single Cam

Weight: 4.2 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Surge

IBO Speed: 312-320 FPS

Axle Length: 32 1/2 ‘

Brace Height: 7 1/4”

Draw Length: 19 1/2” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: Single Cam

Weight: 4.3 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Vision

IBO Speed: 298-306 FPS

Axle Length: 33″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 12” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid VS

Weight: 4.2 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Fever

IBO Speed: 296-304 FPS

Axle Length: 32″

Brace Height: 6 3/8”

Draw Length: 11 1/2″ to 29”

Peak Draw Weights: 29, 40, 50, 60 lbs.

Riser: aluminum

Cam system: hybrid VS

Weight: 3.6 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Fever One

IBO Speed: 304-312 FPS

Axle Length: 30″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 18 1/2″ to 29”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60 lbs.

Riser: aluminum

Cam system: Single cam

Weight: 3.7 lbs.

Let-off: 75%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Elation

IBO Speed: NA FPS

Axle Length: 32″

Brace Height: 6 ”

Draw Length: up to 30″

Peak Draw Weights: 29, 40 lbs.

Riser: aluminum

Cam system: hybrid MZ

Weight: 3.3 lbs.

Let-off: NA

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Mini-Burner XT

IBO Speed: 268-276 FPS

Axle Length: 26 1/2″

Brace Height: 7 1/8”

Draw Length: 11″ to 28”

Peak Draw Weights: 20, 29, 40, 50 lbs.

Riser: aluminum

Cam system: hybrid VS

Weight: 3.3 lbs.

Let-off: 70%

MSRP: $???

2014 PSE Tidal Wave (bowfishing)

IBO Speed: NA

Axle Length: 32″

Brace Height: 6 ”

Draw Length: up to 30″

Peak Draw Weights: 40 lbs.

Riser: aluminum

Cam system: hybrid MZ

Weight: 3.3 lbs.

Let-off: NA

MSRP: $???





