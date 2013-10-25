2014 Prime by G5 – All new Alloy

For 2014 Prime has added one new bow to their lineup, the Alloy. The Alloy’s riser design is something of departure from Prime’s other riser designs. Gone is the big oval cutout near the limb pockets as well as the many oval-like cutouts. Also new is the flexing roller guard that features a post similar to the previous I-Glide flex, but with added rollers that sit at an angle to the rod. Of course, returning is the Parallel Cam technology that makes Prime unique. Specs for the Alloy fall squarely between 2013’s Defy and Impact.

2014 Prime Alloy

IBO Speed: 335 FPS

Axle Length: 33 1/4″

Brace Height: 6 3/4”

Draw Length: 26” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: forged aluminum, 7000 series

Cam system: hybrid H13

Weight: 4.2 lbs.

Let-off: 80%

MSRP: $949-$999





The Alloy is offered in four different colors: Black, Extra, Forest and Open Web (unsure of actual camouflage names, info gleaned from image names on website)

Other posts you may enjoy: