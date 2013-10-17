2014 Hoyt Archery – Carbon Spyder, Faktor, Pro Edge Elite, Pro Comp Elite, Freestyle



Hoyt has released their new 2014 bows! Gone are the Carbon Element/Matrix bows and new to the line is the Carbon Spyder series. Unlike the previous year with two versions of the carbon bow, this year introduces four bows, with a 30 and 34 versions at 6 3/4″ brace height and a speedier Carbon Spyder Turbo at 6″ brace height and 340 fps (ATA rated.) Also in the mix is the Carbon Spyder LD which is the same as the 34, but for longer draw lengths with a brace height of 7 1/2″ and ATA of 34 1/2″

Also new this year is the Faktor series with virtually identical specs to the Carbon Spyder, but with a machined aluminum riser. Added to the competition “Elite” line of bows is the Pro Edge Elite which replaces the Alpha Elite and a new, shorter version of the Pro Comp Elite, the new Pro Comp Elite FX. For those wanting a Hoyt target bow without the price of the Elite bows, there is the Freestyle which forgoes the shoot through riser for the traditional riser style.

2014 Hoyt Archery Carbon Spyder 30

ATA Speed: 332 FPS

Axle Length: 30″

Brace Height: 6 3/4”

Draw Length: 24” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: carbon

Cam system: hybrid Z5

Weight: 3.6 lbs.

Let-Off: 80% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Carbon Spyder 34

ATA Speed: 330 FPS

Axle Length: 34″

Brace Height: 6 3/4”

Draw Length: 25” to 31”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: carbon

Cam system: hybrid Z5

Weight: 3.8 lbs.

Let-Off: 80% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Carbon Spyder Turbo

ATA Speed: 340 FPS

Axle Length: 33″

Brace Height: 6”

Draw Length: 24” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: carbon

Cam system: hybrid Z5

Weight: 3.8 lbs.

Let-Off: 80% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Carbon Spyder LD

ATA Speed: 332 FPS

Axle Length: 34 1/2″

Brace Height: 7 1/2”

Draw Length: 31 1/2” to 32”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: carbon

Cam system: hybrid Z5

Weight: 4.0 lbs.

Let-Off: 80% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Faktor 30

ATA Speed: 332 FPS

Axle Length: 30″

Brace Height: 6 3/4”

Draw Length: 24” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid Z5

Weight: 3.9 lbs.

Let-Off: 80% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Faktor 34

ATA Speed: 330 FPS

Axle Length: 34″

Brace Height: 6 3/4”

Draw Length: 25” to 31”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid Z5

Weight: 4.0 lbs.

Let-Off: 80% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Faktor Turbo

ATA Speed: 340 FPS

Axle Length: 33″

Brace Height: 6”

Draw Length: 24” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid Z5

Weight: 4.0 lbs.

Let-Off: 80% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Faktor LD

ATA Speed: 340 FPS

Axle Length: 34 1/2″

Brace Height: 7 1/2”

Draw Length: 31 1/2” to 32”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid Z5

Weight: 4.2 lbs.

Let-Off: 80% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Pro Edge Elite

ATA Speed: 321 FPS

Axle Length: 35″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 26” to 31 1/2”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: hybrid Z5

Weight: 4.7 lbs.

Let-Off: 80% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Pro Comp Elite FX

ATA Speed: 313/328 FPS

Axle Length: 35 1/4″

Brace Height: 7”/6 1/2″

Draw Length: 23” to 29 1/2”/ 23″ to 30 1/2″

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: GTX/SpiralX

Weight: 4.6 lbs.

Let-Off: 75%/65% ?

MSRP: $???

2014 Hoyt Archery Freestyle

ATA Speed: 308 FPS

Axle Length: 39″

Brace Height: 7″

Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 30″

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: GTX

Weight: 4.2 lbs.

Let-Off: 75% ?

MSRP: $???





