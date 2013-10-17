2014 Hoyt Archery – Carbon Spyder, Faktor, Pro Edge Elite, Pro Comp Elite, Freestyle

Hoyt has released their new 2014 bows! Gone are the Carbon Element/Matrix bows and new to the line is the Carbon Spyder series. Unlike the previous year with two versions of the carbon bow, this year introduces four bows, with a 30 and 34 versions at 6 3/4″ brace height and a speedier Carbon Spyder Turbo at 6″ brace height and 340 fps (ATA rated.) Also in the mix is the Carbon Spyder LD which is the same as the 34, but for longer draw lengths with a brace height of 7 1/2″ and ATA of 34 1/2″
Also new this year is the Faktor series with virtually identical specs to the Carbon Spyder, but with a machined aluminum riser. Added to the competition “Elite” line of bows is the Pro Edge Elite which replaces the Alpha Elite and a new, shorter version of the Pro Comp Elite, the new Pro Comp Elite FX. For those wanting a Hoyt target bow without the price of the Elite bows, there is the Freestyle which forgoes the shoot through riser for the traditional riser style.
2014 Hoyt Archery Carbon Spyder 30
ATA Speed: 332 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 6 3/4”
Draw Length: 24” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: carbon
Cam system: hybrid Z5
Weight: 3.6 lbs.
Let-Off: 80% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Carbon Spyder 34
ATA Speed: 330 FPS
Axle Length: 34″
Brace Height: 6 3/4”
Draw Length: 25” to 31”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: carbon
Cam system: hybrid Z5
Weight: 3.8 lbs.
Let-Off: 80% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Carbon Spyder Turbo
ATA Speed: 340 FPS
Axle Length: 33″
Brace Height: 6”
Draw Length: 24” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: carbon
Cam system: hybrid Z5
Weight: 3.8 lbs.
Let-Off: 80% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Carbon Spyder LD
ATA Speed: 332 FPS
Axle Length: 34 1/2″
Brace Height: 7 1/2”
Draw Length: 31 1/2” to 32”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: carbon
Cam system: hybrid Z5
Weight: 4.0 lbs.
Let-Off: 80% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Faktor 30
ATA Speed: 332 FPS
Axle Length: 30″
Brace Height: 6 3/4”
Draw Length: 24” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid Z5
Weight: 3.9 lbs.
Let-Off: 80% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Faktor 34
ATA Speed: 330 FPS
Axle Length: 34″
Brace Height: 6 3/4”
Draw Length: 25” to 31”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid Z5
Weight: 4.0 lbs.
Let-Off: 80% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Faktor Turbo
ATA Speed: 340 FPS
Axle Length: 33″
Brace Height: 6”
Draw Length: 24” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid Z5
Weight: 4.0 lbs.
Let-Off: 80% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Faktor LD
ATA Speed: 340 FPS
Axle Length: 34 1/2″
Brace Height: 7 1/2”
Draw Length: 31 1/2” to 32”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid Z5
Weight: 4.2 lbs.
Let-Off: 80% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Pro Edge Elite
ATA Speed: 321 FPS
Axle Length: 35″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 26” to 31 1/2”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: hybrid Z5
Weight: 4.7 lbs.
Let-Off: 80% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Pro Comp Elite FX
ATA Speed: 313/328 FPS
Axle Length: 35 1/4″
Brace Height: 7”/6 1/2″
Draw Length: 23” to 29 1/2”/ 23″ to 30 1/2″
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: GTX/SpiralX
Weight: 4.6 lbs.
Let-Off: 75%/65% ?
MSRP: $???
2014 Hoyt Archery Freestyle
ATA Speed: 308 FPS
Axle Length: 39″
Brace Height: 7″
Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 30″
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: GTX
Weight: 4.2 lbs.
Let-Off: 75% ?
MSRP: $???
Other posts you may enjoy:
- 2014 PSE Archery – Full Throttle (fastest bow!), Source, Premonition, Verge, more
- 2013 PSE Archery – Dream Season DNA, Hammer, Drive, Phenom, Prophecy, Sinister
- 2014 Bear Archery – Agenda 6/7, Venue, Anarchy HC, Rumor and more
- 2013 Bear Archery – Motive 6/7, Empire, Method and Domain
- 2013 Elite Archery – Redesigned Hunter and other improvements