 CONTINUE TO PAGE 2, SPIRIT AND TOUR

Elite Archery has an almost completely new line of bows for 2014, saving only the Tour from last year’s lineup. New to the line are the Energy 32 and 35; bows that are mostly aimed at bowhunters and 3D shooters. The new Spirit is the first Elite bow designed specifically for women. Both the Energy and the Spirit series of bows use the new “Riser Cage” style of riser, which is reported to give the bow 30% more stiffness. This “cage” can be seen right about the shooting window.

2014 Elite Archery Energy 32

IBO Speed: 332-335 FPS

Axle Length: 31 3/4″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 26” to 30”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: binary

Weight: 4.3 lbs.

Let-Off: 80%

MSRP: $???

2014 Elite Archery Energy 35

IBO Speed: 334-337 FPS

Axle Length: 34 3/4″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 31”

Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.

Riser: machined aluminum

Cam system: binary

Weight: 4.5 lbs.

Let-Off: 80%

MSRP: $???

