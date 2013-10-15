 CONTINUE TO PAGE 2, SPIRIT AND TOUR

Elite Archery has an almost completely new line of bows for 2014, saving only the Tour from last year’s lineup. New to the line are the Energy 32 and 35; bows that are mostly aimed at bowhunters and 3D shooters. The new Spirit is the first Elite bow designed specifically for women. Both the Energy and the Spirit series of bows use the new “Riser Cage” style of riser, which is reported to give the bow 30% more stiffness. This “cage” can be seen right about the shooting window.
2014 Elite Archery Energy 32
IBO Speed: 332-335 FPS
Axle Length: 31 3/4″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 26” to 30”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: binary
Weight: 4.3 lbs.
Let-Off: 80%
2014 Elite Archery Energy 35
IBO Speed: 334-337 FPS
Axle Length: 34 3/4″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 24 1/2” to 31”
Peak Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 lbs.
Riser: machined aluminum
Cam system: binary
Weight: 4.5 lbs.
Let-Off: 80%
