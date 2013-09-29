2014 New Bow Watch

Bear is one of the most well known names in archery history and they are mounting a strong comeback to the forefront of the market. Check out their new bows that continue to make Bear a respected name in archery, including the all new Agenda series.

Bowtech continues the theme of carbon risers that they started with the Carbon Knight and Rose, introducing another carbon bow, the Carbon OverDrive. Speed-freaks will enjoy the all new RPM 360, which clocks in at 360 fps.

Elite Archery has an almost completely new line of bows for 2014, saving only the Tour from last year’s lineup. New to the line are the Energy 32 and 35 and the Spirit (Women’s bow)

Gone are the Carbon Element/Matrix bows and new to the line is the Carbon Spyder series. Unlike the previous year with two versions of the carbon bow, this year introduces four bows, with a 30 and 34 versions at 6 3/4? brace height, a speedier Carbon Spyder Turbo and the long draw Carbon Spyder LD. Complimenting the carbon bows are their mirrors in aluminum, the Faktor bows.

The new Mathews 2014 bows are out! For 2014 Mathews has taken two of last year’s bows and stretched one out while shortening the other. The Creed XS is shorter by two inches than the Creed and slightly slower. The new Chill R is two and half inches longer than it’s predecessor and rated at 9 FPS faster.

As usual, for 2014 PSE is pushing the speed limits again with the all new Full Throttle bow that clocks in at 370 FPS. They have also introduced several other new bows including the Source, Premonition and Verge.

