Archery trick shots: splitting and arrow on an axe and popping two balloons

This was inspired by the famous pistol/rifle trick shot of splitting a bullet on an axe. It has also been featured on Top Shot, from the History channel. However, for this version I’ll be using an arrow and doing it from 20 yards!

Using a normal arrow point would not work because the steel points would just ricochet off to the side without actually splitting and could be quite dangerous. I decided to remove the point and insert entirely, and use the arrow shaft (Easton X7 2212) with clay stuffed in the shaft to make up of the point weight. This allows the arrow to be balanced properly and to split when hitting the sharpened steel axe blade.

The very first shot was a success and split, popping both balloons! Unfortunately the camera doing the slow motion capture messed up and dropped a bunch of frames. I had one other X7 2212 to try this with but the shot wasn’t perfect and it only popped one balloon. A section of the shaft split off and almost popped the second balloon but it just missed.

I think I will try this again in the future but will probably make some screw in points using lead wad cutter bullets cut down on a lathe to fit properly. We’ll see!



