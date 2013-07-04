2013 Bowtech Archery Carbon Knight

The Carbon Knight has officially been released by Bowtech!

From the image it’s obvious that the bow is called the Carbon Knight. It can also be seen that the cams are a true binary cam, not the OD binary that Bowtech has been using for the past few years on their flagship bows. The riser shares a lot of similarities to the Destroyer 340 and the Assassin. The cable guard is a straight carbon rod and the limbs are solid again appearing similar to the D340 and Assassin.

The riser is obviously not similar to a carbon layup that uses carbon fibers laid in an epoxy resin similar to the Hoyt Carbon series, but it does look like it’s some sort of injection molded plastic with carbon fibers. This method is well known and used throughout many industries, though never before to build a bow riser such as this. It’s hard to say from the picture, but it does look possible that the riser is molded. There are signs like the filleting of all the outside corners and inside radii on the cutouts. Bowtech has yet to release any specifics on how the riser is built.

Bowtech has priced the Carbon Knight (MSRP) right between the flagship experience and the more budget minded Assassin. The specs are nearly identical to the Assassin, with the Assassin being slightly faster at 333 fps IBO and the Carbon Knight being significantly lighter, weighing only 3.2 pounds.

2013 BowTech Archery Carbon Knight specs:

IBO Speed: 330 FPS

Axle Length: 31″

Brace Height: 7”

Draw Length: 26.5” to 30.5”

Draw Weights: 40-70 lbs.

Riser: carbon reinforced polymer

Cam system: binary

Weight: 3.2 lbs.

Let-Off: 80%

MSRP: $849

