2013 Bowtech Archery Carbon Knight
The Carbon Knight has officially been released by Bowtech!
From the image it’s obvious that the bow is called the Carbon Knight. It can also be seen that the cams are a true binary cam, not the OD binary that Bowtech has been using for the past few years on their flagship bows. The riser shares a lot of similarities to the Destroyer 340 and the Assassin. The cable guard is a straight carbon rod and the limbs are solid again appearing similar to the D340 and Assassin.
The riser is obviously not similar to a carbon layup that uses carbon fibers laid in an epoxy resin similar to the Hoyt Carbon series, but it does look like it’s some sort of injection molded plastic with carbon fibers. This method is well known and used throughout many industries, though never before to build a bow riser such as this. It’s hard to say from the picture, but it does look possible that the riser is molded. There are signs like the filleting of all the outside corners and inside radii on the cutouts. Bowtech has yet to release any specifics on how the riser is built.
Bowtech has priced the Carbon Knight (MSRP) right between the flagship experience and the more budget minded Assassin. The specs are nearly identical to the Assassin, with the Assassin being slightly faster at 333 fps IBO and the Carbon Knight being significantly lighter, weighing only 3.2 pounds.
2013 BowTech Archery Carbon Knight specs:
IBO Speed: 330 FPS
Axle Length: 31″
Brace Height: 7”
Draw Length: 26.5” to 30.5”
Draw Weights: 40-70 lbs.
Riser: carbon reinforced polymer
Cam system: binary
Weight: 3.2 lbs.
Let-Off: 80%
MSRP: $849
Other posts you may enjoy:
- 2014 Bowtech Archery – RPM 360 and Carbon Overdrive
- 2011 Bowtech Bows – Invasion, Assassin, Specialist and HeartBreaker
- 2011 Bowtech Assassin Spotlight and Reviews
- 2013 Bowtech Archery – Experience and LE Destroyer
- Bowtech Archery teases with new bow, the “Knight” to be released July 2013