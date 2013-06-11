Bowtech Archery teases with new bow, the “Knight” to be released July 2013

Bowtech Archery has released a new teaser video for their upcoming bow, the Knight. Unfortunately the clip is extremely short and does not show much, if anything, of the actual bow. Typical of Bowtech style, they are building up the hype for another (hopefully) exciting release!
In the early 2000’s Bowtech had a high-performance bow called the Blackknight. Could this be the Black’s prodigy? Perhaps!
The original Blackknight:
There are many rumors floating around that the bow may be an Assassin replacement, that it has a carbon riser and any number of specs are being bantered around. The date for release is most often stated as the 9th with at least one dealer already claiming to have seen it. More information (and rumors!) to come.
