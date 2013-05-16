Bow sight axes: first axis, second axis and third axis defined

To have the most accurate archery setup possible, it is important to understand how to properly setup and level a sight. Unfortunately there tends to be a lot of confusion surrounding the three sight axes and how to set them. This first article in the series on dealing with bow sight axes will define what each axis is.

1st Axis

The 1st axis runs from left to right and rotates towards and away from the archer. Even though it may be called the “1st” axis, it’s probably the least important of all three.

2nd Axis

This axis is the one that archers probably spend the most time on setting and is the axis that has the biggest effect on the sight level. The axis runs through the archer’s line of sight and rotates like the hands of a clock when looking straight on at the sight. On level ground, this axis has the most effect on the sight level. If not set properly, it can also have drastic effects on accuracy, especially at longer distances.

3rd Axis

Now we come to the most confusing of all the axis. This axis runs from the top to the bottom of the sight. The 3rd axis is often called the hinge or door axis because as viewed from the archer, it moves like a door closing and opening.

When shooting on level ground, this axis has virtually no effect if the 2nd axis is set correctly. However, when shooting uphill or downhill, this axis is extremely critical and can make or break those angled shots. Many archers stop with their setup once the second axis is set, but failing to properly set the third axis can have a severe effect on accuracy with uphill and downhill shots.

Stay tuned for articles on how to set and use your bow sight axes!



